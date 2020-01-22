Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

