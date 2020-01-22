Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

TAST stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.52. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

