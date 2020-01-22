QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $106,080.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,283,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,220,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QADA opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

