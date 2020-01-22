RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RMED. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

RMED stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. RA Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

