Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 2,394 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00.

RGNX stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

