Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $160,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regenxbio by 217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 172,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

