Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.58.

NYSE:RH opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $243.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

