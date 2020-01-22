Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Up 0.1%

Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.50, 1,864 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.33.

About Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Risk (George) Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Risk (George) Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.