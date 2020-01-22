Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 45,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,605,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,217,710.89.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$1,890.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,275.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 80,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 43,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

GWM opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. Galway Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

