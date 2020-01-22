Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Barclays increased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.99) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

