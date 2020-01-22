Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scapa Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of LON SCPA opened at GBX 292.83 ($3.85) on Tuesday. Scapa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 404 ($5.31). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $451.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.08.

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

