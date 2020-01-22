Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCHN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SCHN opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

