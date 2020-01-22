Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 192.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

