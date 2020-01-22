SDL (LON:SDL) Price Target Raised to GBX 740 at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 605.48 ($7.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. SDL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 532.63. The company has a market capitalization of $550.73 million and a P/E ratio of 32.38.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

