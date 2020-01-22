SDL (LON:SDL) Price Target Raised to GBX 740 at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 605.48 ($7.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. SDL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 532.63. The company has a market capitalization of $550.73 million and a P/E ratio of 32.38.
About SDL
SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.
