SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.36.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Tim Linacre acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.