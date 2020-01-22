Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $158.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

