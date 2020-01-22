Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SENS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

LON:SENS opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

