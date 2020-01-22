SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

SIBN opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $544.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of -0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,004 shares of company stock worth $2,086,181 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SI-Bone by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SI-Bone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

