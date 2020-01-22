Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.45.

SWKS opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

