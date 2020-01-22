Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sonos by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

