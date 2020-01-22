SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

