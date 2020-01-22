SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

