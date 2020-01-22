SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 667.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

