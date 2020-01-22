Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

