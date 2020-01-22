State Street’s (STT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

