Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,855 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

