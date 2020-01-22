Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

