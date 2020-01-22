Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $835,000 Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $3,737,000.

IYK opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $136.90.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

