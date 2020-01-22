Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

