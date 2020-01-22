Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Insiders sold 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.40.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

