Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,473 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,599,000 after buying an additional 664,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,020,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,050,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,100,000 after buying an additional 76,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

HAL opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

