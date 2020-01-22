Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

