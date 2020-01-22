Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

