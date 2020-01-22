Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 164,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

