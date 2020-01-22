Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after purchasing an additional 596,118 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 723,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,086,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

