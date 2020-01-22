Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $32,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,273,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,568,000 after buying an additional 1,088,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2,706.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 1,066,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

