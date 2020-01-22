Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 368 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

