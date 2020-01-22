Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,432 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

