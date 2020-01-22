Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 57,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 52,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.