Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 50 at Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

SUR stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.78 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Sureserve Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

