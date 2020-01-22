Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

