Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.89.

SYRS stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

