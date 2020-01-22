Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 604,600 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

