Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Decreased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 39,001.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,548,000 after buying an additional 2,783,505 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 896,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,903,000 after buying an additional 661,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $16,834,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

