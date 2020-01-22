Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of Target stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.