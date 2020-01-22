Terrance Barry Coughlan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) Stock

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 453,000 shares in the company, valued at C$151,755.

Shares of CVE:MMV opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.53.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

