Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

