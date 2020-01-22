The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Shares Up 0.4%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, 6,949 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IRL)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.