TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of $626.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.66. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

