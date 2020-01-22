Thomas J. Riga Sells 11,381 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

